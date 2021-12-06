The alleged Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding is all set to take place on the 9th of December, there have been speculations around the celebs having secret codes for their wedding guests, of there being a 'no phone,' policy for the event and whatnot!

Among these rumours were talks of the couple signing their legal papers before the wedding ceremony as well. And since no one really knows what's going on, the curiosity levels are pretty darn high. So recently, when Katrina Kaif was seen heading to Vicky Kaushal's house, the internet blew up with images of the actor looking like an absolute dream and further speculations of why she was there!

No one knows for sure though, but one thing is clear, she looked stunning in an off white saree and minimal make up. So here are some photos of the celeb in the recent pre-wedding lewk she served. Enjoy.

Katrina nailed this look. ❤️ OMG, she looks so beautiful. 🤍 So happy for her. 🥺💙 #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/1mk6FZ0iVd — 💟 Mira 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) December 5, 2021

The colour scheme of her entire look is so on point. Neutral colours all the way!

OMG OMG OMG 😭😭😭



She is looking so stunning 😍 #KatrinaKaif #KatrinaVickyweddingpic.twitter.com/tI1ibU3XAI — Micky | IU Artist Of The Year | 😈 ࿗ 🇮🇳 (@_Born2Kill_) December 5, 2021

Just what has she been drinking/eating? Look at that glow! She looks like a literal embodiment of a star.

She looks ethereal!