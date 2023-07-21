Come on Barbie, let’s go party! If you are having Barbie fever these days, then you aren’t alone. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, the film, Barbie, hit the screens today. While the West is bringing its first live-action Barbie movie, desis have had several versions in the past. No, we are not talking about Devang Patel’s Hindi parody version of Aqua’s Barbie Girl track, Tu Hai Chaloo Girl, but Katrina Kaif, who is the real Barbie of Bollywood.

Source: Gfycat

We aren’t saying this for her cute looks, but for the fact that over a decade ago, Katrina had a Barbie modelled on herself.

Katrina Kaif at the 2009 Lakme Fashion Week. Source: India Today

A clip posted by the official Instagram page of IMDb, (@imdb_in), shows Katrina Kaif walking the ramp for a ‘Barbie All Doll’d Up‘ show at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2009.

In fact, Katrina, who wore a pink dress designed by designer Nishka Lulla, is the first Indian actress to be crafted in the form of Barbie doll back then.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif ended up winning the contest for the best Barbie outfit at the event organised to celebrate Barbie’s 50th birthday. Later, Mattel, the American toymaker brand, honoured Katrina Kaif by modelling a special Barbie doll on her. The doll was dressed in Kaif’s signature style from 2009.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the actress presented the one-of-a-kind Barbie at its launch in 2010.

Source: Bollywood Hungama

There were other Katrina Kaif Barbie dolls as well that were sold in the markets. Which one do you remember now?