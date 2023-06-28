There are actors and then there are motivational speakers. We all know how Shah Rukh Khan keeps motivating his fans through his interviews and TED Talks. Well, not just SRK, even Katrina Kaif is a great motivational speaker. Remember that Koffee With Karan episode when Katrina graced the couch with Varun Dhawan and spoke about the value of happiness?
Someone just made us recall the episode on Twitter where Katrina Kaif spoke about her biggest learnings in relationships.
“Nobody else is responsible for your happiness, and you shouldn’t give them that power, and you can’t give them that power. Because if you do, it’s not about you giving away your power. It’s that you’re burdening that person with that responsibility…,” Katrina said on the fourth episode of the sixth season.
A Twitter user named Sana (@sanelysana) reminisced Katrina’s lines from KWK in a thread. “There is this one Katrina Kaif clip that will stay by me till the day I die…” an excerpt from first tweet reads.
“I will always worship her for saying this,” it concluded.
Check out the thread here:
Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:
Isn’t it relatable? What do you think?