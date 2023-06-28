There are actors and then there are motivational speakers. We all know how Shah Rukh Khan keeps motivating his fans through his interviews and TED Talks. Well, not just SRK, even Katrina Kaif is a great motivational speaker. Remember that Koffee With Karan episode when Katrina graced the couch with Varun Dhawan and spoke about the value of happiness?

Someone just made us recall the episode on Twitter where Katrina Kaif spoke about her biggest learnings in relationships.

“Nobody else is responsible for your happiness, and you shouldn’t give them that power, and you can’t give them that power. Because if you do, it’s not about you giving away your power. It’s that you’re burdening that person with that responsibility…,” Katrina said on the fourth episode of the sixth season.

A Twitter user named Sana (@sanelysana) reminisced Katrina’s lines from KWK in a thread. “There is this one Katrina Kaif clip that will stay by me till the day I die…” an excerpt from first tweet reads.

“I will always worship her for saying this,” it concluded.

you have to make me happy and no person literally NOBODY can take that responsibility for a long enough period of time and they’re gon let you down one day so stop seeking happiness in other people and give that to your own damn self and wow ill always worship her for saying this — sana (@sanelysana) June 27, 2023

So true this clip of katrina kaif lives in my mind & heart rent free,she is so iconic for saying this what we all need to hear❤️pic.twitter.com/EzCvrsc5cz https://t.co/if1iSU5meW — ♡🍃 (@suchalikesoul) June 27, 2023

I really love that part

Ur happiness should be ur responsibility

Enjoy ur life in ur space

I like those people who understand this Concept https://t.co/FPVJiRTN0u — Priya(fan account) (@Priyakkfan) June 27, 2023

she’s so right actually, i have felt that burden from certain people in the past and it’s kinda suffocating

bc of this I always made sure to have my own sources of happiness 🫶🏼 https://t.co/yqdXU3Ear8 — ❥ tisha⁷ 🤍 (@jhsaurora) June 28, 2023

I stan this queen 👑 https://t.co/2oEi7N9Wr9 — Aish (@aishwaryatwt) June 28, 2023

This was one of the rare moments when a celebrity spoke something meaningful instead of usual candy floss nonsense.

I was impressed by the articulate way she put it. https://t.co/XxLri2g2KR — VIDYA (@Pizzo_Murmur) June 28, 2023

Yes. That one stayed with me. https://t.co/XEyk9i6J9T — Kalai |芸術| கலை 💚 🕊️ (@mynameisKalai) June 28, 2023

She explained in words what I always felt in my mind & heart. She is so relatable to me https://t.co/TfVJf2IR64 — 𝓐𝓻𝔂𝓪༄❀..♡︎ (@still_that_girl) June 28, 2023

kat and anushka are too good for bollywood i will die on this hill https://t.co/jq3wuXvJPd — aashi 🫧 (@stfuaashi) June 28, 2023

Isn’t it relatable? What do you think?