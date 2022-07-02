Unless you had uninstalled all your social media apps, or given up all forms of entertainment, we’re sure you know that the new season of Koffee With Karan is coming on Disney+ Hotstar. Naturally, there is a lot of buzz around the show because let’s be real, we all want some tea!

And so, there is already an anticipated list of guests for Koffee With Karan season 7 that a lot of us are excited about. Two of which are the newly wed couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Yep. We don’t want to miss this one either.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumored to have started dating back in 2019, sometime after shooting episode 6 of Film Companion’s show TapeCast. Soon, right before our eyes, their relationship blossomed into marriage and the two tied the knot in 2021. The wedding was a much talked about affair (obviously) and took place at the royal Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur.

But long ago, before they’d met each other on TapeCast, both had expressed an evident interest in each other. Remember the episode of Koffee With Karan where Katrina and Varun played the rapid fire session?

And Katrina Kaif had said that she felt she’d look good with Vicky Kaushal, onscreen. It’s like she gave us a celeb couple combination we didn’t even know we needed. Because yes, they look adorable together.

And when Vicky Kaushal appeared on Koffee With Karan, along with co-guest Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar told him about this. Which led to the celeb doing an adorable little fainting act on the spot! Yes, yep. Tell me you don’t remember the moment.

Clearly, he was beyond thrilled at hearing such words from Katrina. And we’re pretty sure we saw him blush a little as well.

You could also say that Koffee With Karan was the real origin point of their love story, and Karan Johar (like many other times), acted as a matchmaker for the two. Which we’re all here for, because who doesn’t love a good old love story play out, right in front of their eyes. It’s like being blessed with proof that true love really does exist. Can’t wait to see them on the show together!

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

