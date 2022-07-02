Unless you had uninstalled all your social media apps, or given up all forms of entertainment, we’re sure you know that the new season of Koffee With Karan is coming on Disney+ Hotstar. Naturally, there is a lot of buzz around the show because let’s be real, we all want some tea!
And so, there is already an anticipated list of guests for Koffee With Karan season 7 that a lot of us are excited about. Two of which are the newly wed couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Yep. We don’t want to miss this one either.
But long ago, before they’d met each other on TapeCast, both had expressed an evident interest in each other. Remember the episode of Koffee With Karan where Katrina and Varun played the rapid fire session?
And when Vicky Kaushal appeared on Koffee With Karan, along with co-guest Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar told him about this. Which led to the celeb doing an adorable little fainting act on the spot! Yes, yep. Tell me you don’t remember the moment.
Clearly, he was beyond thrilled at hearing such words from Katrina. And we’re pretty sure we saw him blush a little as well.
