Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif are officially married. It's not a rumour anymore! Finally sab Kaushal mangal hua!

The couple tied the knot on 9 December at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan with close friends and family.

While our over-excited souls are still not over those dreamy pictures, we come to you with little details of the Vicky Katrina wedding you just cannot miss.

No wonder both of them looked amazing. But we couldn't help but notice the kaleeras Katrina wore and the unique messages engraved inside them.

As per reports, The kaleeras were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and designed by Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra.

It featured bespoke bird charms with customized messages given by Katrina herself. Each bangle carried 6-7 messenger doves that had words from Bible like Cleo, Elysian written on it.

We wish the gorgeous couple a happy married life!