Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has released, and it has already caused quite a storm at the box office. With epic sequences and compelling cinematography, the film is being touted as one of the greatest action movies. But this piece is not about the film per se, as it is about the man himself!

Reeves is popularly known for being ‘supremely’ nice. He’s perhaps the most humble person in Hollywood. He does these things — like randomly surprising a couple on their wedding day or patiently waiting in the rain for his own wrap party — and keeps adding to our never-ending list of reasons to love him.

This time, we have an old video of the actor resurfacing on the Internet. In 2021, Twitter handle Culture Crave ( @CultureCrave) tweeted a video of Reeves helping the production team of John Wick 4 move equipment.

Keanu Reeves helping the ‘John Wick 4’ production team move equipment 👏 pic.twitter.com/is10GQ8KEr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 1, 2021

While the clip was popular even then, the release of the film has got people talking about it again. And why not? The man’s mere existence warrants we love him.

Here’s how people are reacting now.

Also… this is why his fucking movies sell the fuck out, he is literally just a vessel for altruism. — Bleake Fayte (@WorldinGreyInk) March 26, 2023

Never in my life have I seen an actor lift a finger to help move equipment on set. Keanu is one of a kind https://t.co/Kx6TsFb8by — Yonk (@Yonklerr) March 27, 2023

I love that Keanu is like this. https://t.co/3hv4khDZl5 — Jaybird (@AKAJayBirdRN) March 28, 2023

Nah he's a Saint for this especially after seeing the film https://t.co/WTr2eOTTPj — Daboy🕷| Thank You Takahashi (@Daboyui) March 27, 2023

after seeing the movie this must’ve been fucking agonizing lmfao https://t.co/MEuBUIC03z — 💫 Kang Geedorah (37-38) 💫 (@THELIFE0FTRIBE) March 28, 2023

We don't deserve Keanu and his kindness, and yet here he is once again proving why he's so loved and admired. 🥹 https://t.co/54h1XUCSzE — Panda (@Sakuuda) March 27, 2023

Rare Hollywood celebrity that retained his soul. https://t.co/rRY9BUoXsA — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) March 26, 2023

While I was in film school, and before working on my first film set as a camera assistant, I was told not to look at actors as they do their thang. This right here is not normal AT ALL!!! We must protect him at all costs!!! https://t.co/AXVD4z8ppk — Dreaded Yasuke (@dreadedyasuke) March 28, 2023

Bro, like 30 years in the industry and man is basically sanctified. He’s the kind of decent we should all aspire to be https://t.co/d4Iapod2vU — Bhut’Nice Time (@uMehliseli_) March 27, 2023

I feel like if a bad person was to stand next to Keanu they would've immediately caught fire or something https://t.co/m4AuwZ9DHF — Friendly (@himbo_snatcher) March 26, 2023

