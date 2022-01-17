'Tis the wedding season, which is my favourite time of the year. A destination wedding? Sign me up for it. Comedian Kenny Sebastian recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa in the presence of close friends and family. The entire wedding looked right out of a dream.

He married his girlfriend Tracy Alison, who is reportedly a dentist and the couple got hitched in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

Pictures of the bride and groom have been circulating on social media and I have to say, they look adorable.

Videos of the couple dancing are going viral too, and they're both pretty good dancers. It got me grooving too.

The wedding was attended by popular comedians like Sumukhi Suresh, Kumar Varun and Akash Gupta. Abish Mathew was one of the groomsmen too.

The couple looked extremely in love and it's making me teary-eyed.

We wish the couple a happy married life. I am sure there won't be a dearth of laughter here.