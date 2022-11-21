From all the preparations for the festivities to making a full-fledged guest list, there’s so much to do right before the big day comes. While some people invite every estranged relative, a bunch of others opt for having an intimate affair.

In a wholesome gesture, a desi couple invited the Indian Army on the occasion of their wedding and even received a heartwarming response from them.

Credits: The Statesman

Rahul and Kartikha, the couple, also sent a heartfelt note along with the wedding invite. In the letter, the duo thanked the soldiers for their courage and sacrifice for the country.

“Dear Heroes, We are getting married on November 10. We are truly thankful for love, determination, and patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones.”

Credits: India Today

The invite was shared by the official account of the Indian Army on their social media account and has garnered 109K+ likes.

Such a heartwarming gesture!