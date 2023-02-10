Zahad Fazil, 23, and Ziya Paval, 21, a transgender couple are blessed with a child. While the duo has not revealed the gender, their newborn is absolutely healthy.

Paval, a transwoman, mentioned that the baby weighed 2.90 kg and was born at around 9:30 in the morning, through the cesarean section, at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on February 8, 2023.

In a conversation with ANI, Paval said:

“This is the happiest day of my life. I got several messages that hurt me. The birth of our child is our reply to them. I thank all those who supported us. Both the baby and Zahad are doing well.”

The couple started their transition process two years back when they found out that Fazil can conceive, even though Fazil had started transitioning into a man.

In another conversation, Fazil said:

“I feel adipoli! (great) I can’t wait to see my baby doll. It is fascinating that I can be a mother and father. While it is a lot to take emotionally, I can’t wait to complete this phase as a mother and become a father.”

Zahad’s is an accountant by profession, while Ziya, is a classical dancer, and they are all set to embrace parenthood.

For the uninitiated, the duo recently went viral after they posted some pictures from their pregnancy shoot, announcing that Zahad was eight months pregnant, at that time.

This is one of the happiest news on the internet today!