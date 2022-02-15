Two people coming together is always a reason to celebrate, because that is proof of love winning and prevailing over everything else. And so we've come together to raise a toast to Syama S Prabha and Manu Karthika, a trans couple who tied the knot this Valentine's Day in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The couple tied the knot as per traditional rituals, in the presence of their loved ones. Both Syama and Manu identify as transgenders and plan to get their marriage registered legally, according to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Kerala | Transgender couple Syama S Prabha & Manu Karthika to marry on #ValentinesDay - 14th Feb in Thiruvananthapuram. "We're planning to approach Kerala HC to register our marriage under transgender identity, instead of the gender binary (male-female) under Special Marriage Act pic.twitter.com/mRQvBPXE9N — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Manu is from Thrissur and is working at an IT firm in Techno Park, while Syama is from Thiruvananthapuram, working with the transgender cell under the Kerala Social Justice Department. At the end of the wedding, both of them were elated and thanked their loved ones for being a part of their special day.

We are so happy that our family and friends are here with us. This is the most precious moment for us because we waited so long for this day.

- Manu told ANI

We're so happy for these two!