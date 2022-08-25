Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 8, featuring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, dropped on Disney+ Hotstar at zero hours, and it was the perfect midnight delight.

Bollywood's Kabir and Preeti gave us some major BFF goals while they spilled beans about their opinions on marriage, love, films, and everything else.

While watching the episode, I couldn't help but be in awe of Kiara Advani. I think she has been the most adorable person to grace the KwK couch so far!

Here are 10 moments from Kiara Advani's debut in Koffee With Karan that proved that she is just the sweetest person in Bollywood.

1. When Kiara said she grew up watching Koffee With Karan episodes. And then, she immediately complimented Karan to placate his midlife crisis.

Karan didn't mind it at all. And why should he? KwK has been a huge dose of entertainment for almost two decades! Plus, KJo looks dapper in all his outfits.

2. When Kiara talked about her orgasm sequence in Lust Stories.

True that!

3. When Kiara neither accepted nor denied her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan, being Karan, repeatedly nudged Kiara to accept her not-so-secret romance with Sidharth Malhotra. While the actress didn't explicitly confirm the relationship, she dropped several hints for Sid-Kiara shippers to pick up.

4. When Kiara narrated her crystal clear memory of meeting Sidharth Malhotra for the first time. (PS - She winked!)

Her wink was all the confirmation we needed.

5. When Shahid talked about Kiara's vibe.

Adorable much?

6. When Kiara 'accidentally' hugged Sujoy Ghosh.

During the Koffee bingo, Karan asked Kiara about an embarrassing anecdote from a party, and she narrated an innocent goof-up of mistaking Sujoy Ghosh's gesture for a hug!

7. Kiara blushed when Karan and Shahid teased her about a wedding with Sidharth.

She was just speechless! And by the way, are you all also rooting for Dola Re Dola ft. Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar. With Shahid's seamless dancing skills and Karan's eccentric expressions, the dance sequence will be a blast.

8. Kiara's debutant speech for the Koffee hamper.

Who on Earth doesn't drool for that hamper?

9. When Kiara opened up about her love for Shahid.

Kiara and Shahid gave us big-time friendship goals throughout the episode. But this one particular moment stood out. Besides, Shahid's surprise mixed with happiness upon hearing Kiara's kind words was priceless.

10. When Kiara made faces at Shahid after giving the correct answer in the gaming round.

Honestly, only best friends can get this competitive with each other.

While the episode was delightful, Kiara Advani in herself was the icing on the cake. We loved every bit about her and can't wait to see her from every Koffee season hereon. (Assuming there will be hundreds of them cause they're always a blockbuster!)

