Bollywood has lost a legendary vocalist with a soulful voice who has captivated audiences for more than two decades. At the age of 53, KK, also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, died of a heart attack. He was famed for some of Bollywood's greatest songs such as Yaaron, Tadap Tadap Ke, Aankhon Mein Teri and many more.

Now that the brilliant artist is no longer with us, all that remains are his unforgettable melodies, which have nearly reached cult status.

Although many people are familiar with KK's iconic songs, few are aware that he began his career as a singer by creating jingles, and since then has lent his voice to over 3000 ad jingles in 11 languages. KK's first jingle, with Loy Mendonsa, aired in 1985, and people began noticing as quickly as it debuted.

Here are some of the most well-known commercial jingles sung by none other than KK.

1. Santogen Suiting

In order to get into the music industry, KK sent his demo tape to Louis Banks, Ranjit Barot, and Lesle Lewis in 1994. After that, UTV contacted him to record his first jingle for a Santogen Suiting commercial.

2. Colgate gel

KK's powerful voice could be heard in this old Colgate gel commercial also featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

3. Nerolac Paint

This is a jingle that every Indian could not get out of their heads since it was so catchy. KK sang this version of Nerolac's original jingle.

4. Hero Honda

The iconic 'Desh ki Dhadkan' commercial, which was also sung by the artist, had another iconic '90s jingle.

5. Pepsi

The brand has had countless memorable advertisements over the years, but this one featured not only popular actors like Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukherji, but also KK's incredible voice.

6. Doublemint Chewing Gum

And his most recent jingle featured Kishore Kumar's legendary track Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se in a Doublemint commercial. Kk was inspired by Kishore Kumar's work, and the former did a fantastic job with the adaptation of his song.

KK has only given us heartfelt and timeless melodies throughout the course of more than two decades. And his legacy will live on. Legend, may you rest in peace.