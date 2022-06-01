The untimely loss of the Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, feels personal to his fans and artists from the industry.

Also known as KK, the singer gave us some of the most beautiful songs like Pal, Tadap Tadap, Yaaron, Tu Jo Mila, Aankhon Mein Teri, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai and Oh Meri Jaan, among others. But, his journey is something that is as inspiring as his work.

In an old interview with Sony Music, KK talked about how his path changed and what it took to create his space in the industry. He started with talking about his time in Delhi, where he produced jingles for advertisements, and how it felt like a stagnant existence - given that he couldn't explore a lot.

He also credited his wife Jyothy, who acted like a driving force in his life, and insisted he to move to Mumbai, in order to find fresh work. The late singer mentioned how it took a lot of effort and time to settle in a new place - where he started working with a rock band. However, it wasn't something that made him happy.

So, it worked well for me that I got married before I settled-down. And, she helped me settle-down.

- Krishnakumar Kunnath

KK then talked about the turning point in his career, when he signed his first album, 'Pal' with Sony Music. According to him, Pal was a culmination of his dreams, as it was everything that he had learnt and gathered from the past years. He later worked on Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which brought a lot of self-awareness for him - on what he knew and understood about music.

"It made me realize that I'm far more mature than I thought myself to be. I understand nuances of music and language, more than I did before."

- Krishnakumar Kunnath

In his interview, he also mentioned that he lives his life through his music, and hence he cannot pick one song to call his favourite. He further talks about the influence of Kishore Kumar in his process. This interview is a reminiscence of a journey that has managed to impact a lot of people.

You can watch the complete interview here:

KK's work and his soulful voice will always remain close to our hearts.