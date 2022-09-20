The twelfth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be special as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, producer Gauri Khan is returning to the couch after 17 years. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, who will also join Gauri on KWK, are making debut on the show this season. The episode will be premiered on 22th of September on Disney+Hotstar.

In the episode, the three fabulous women spilled the beans on airport looks and parties in Bollywood. One revelation was how they are nicknamed by their daughters, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

It was revealed that Bhavana Pandey is called BBB, the Bigg Boss Bhavs. “There’s a nickname for her that is BBB which is Bigg Boss Bhavs because all the information about me has to go to my mom. She has to know how my hair is looking, if my lipstick shade is fine, if my clothes are fine. She can be a momager,” Ananya shared.

Talking about her mother, Gauri, Suhana said, “She is also a kind of a momager like she wants to see everything before everybody else can see it. Sometimes I am like ahhhhh let me just post one picture without showing it to you first, but I always send it to her because I know she is always right.”

However, being a momager isn’t just about controlling their children, it is also about letting them have fun. And Maheep is one such mom.

“My mom is not a regular mom she is a cool mom. Whenever I have to go out, I have to stay out till late or I have done something wrong, she’s like it’s fine I’ll hide it from dad. You go have fun. She’s extremely cool and allows me to do everything,” Shanaya told about her mom, Maheep.

While we had already witnessed a sneak peek of Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey’s motherhood phases in Fabulous Lives...this revelation on Koffee With Karan is surely a new gossip. ‘Coz it also gives a hint of Gauri Khan being the momager.

Watch the official trailer of Episode 12 KWK 7:

