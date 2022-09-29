Koffee With Karan Season 7 final award episode featuring Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. And it’s a blockbuster.

While the jury members gave a just and unanimous decision on which celeb deserves the oh-so-precious Koffee award, Kusha Kapila won our hearts with her honesty and wit. She was supremely candid, fun, and relatable in the episode.

Here are our favourite Kusha Kapila moments from Koffee With Karan Season 7 where she was both fun and brutally honest.

1. When Kusha Kapila dropped a truth bomb right at the beginning of the episode.

Kusha was brutally apt when she taunted KJo about his ‘Alia Bhatt Obsession’ & he was just speechless.

2. When Kusha questioned Karan about why he doesn’t invite great actors like Taapsee Pannu to the KwK couch.

We’ve always wondered why KJo invites a group of actors to his show and not the others. However, KJo revealed that they just select pairs of actors based on entertaining combinations and nothing else.

3. When Kusha questioned KJo on mental health and trolling.

She began by describing how negativity in the online world impacts one’s mental health and then questioned Karan on how he handled it. KJo, for the first time on KwK, opened up about his old anxiety issues and how they had once taken a toll on him. Upon hearing his response, Kusha called for a group hug.

4. When Kusha subtly insinuated that KJo was crushing hard over Ranveer Singh.

However, KJo denied this and revealed that he and Ranveer Singh are fashion soulmates.

5. Kusha’s brutally honest reaction to Karan Johar’s ‘funeral wardrobe.’

Seriously, is that even a thing?

6. When Kusha subtly taunted KJo about sidelining Sara Ali Khan in the Janhvi-Sara Koffee With Karan episode.

We all felt that…didn’t we? However, KJo revealed that it was not intentional at all.

7. Kusha Kapila’s shayari for Sara Ali Khan.

Adorable much?

8. When Kusha changed her answer to Arjun Kapoor and for a heartwarming reason.

During the Koffee awards, Kusha voted for Vicky Kaushal as the ‘Best Performance – Male’ in KwK 7. However, upon hearing Danish and Tanmay’s vote for Arjun Kapoor, she immediately changed her answer.

9. Kusha Kapila’s Kareena Kapoor Khan impression.

Okay, it was hilarious AF. Especially when Danish joined her and they both recreated the Kareena-Aamir Koffee With Karan episode for a brief moment.

Here’s rooting for Kusha Kapila as the permanent jury for the Koffee awards every season.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift: https://bit.ly/39TetvT