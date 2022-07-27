The trailer for episode 4 of Koffee With Karan Season 7 dropped yesterday, and we're manifesting a lot of drama. While we're already cued in about what might be 'brewing', there's a lot that seems to be happening. Featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, the trailer suggests that the Koffee couch is gonna get bold. With KJo hinting at the elephant in the room, Aditya Roy Kapur, this episode seems like a revelation already.

We know how the show doesn't shy away from topics that are usually hushed - things like sex and relationships. And this episode already proves to have the most NSFW moments, yet. The trailer has the two actors filling out their Koffee bingo, while Karan Johar does what he does best - gets them to spill the tea.

It starts with a shy Vijay Deverakonda trying to dodge the query about his 'supposed active sex-life'. Which, according to Ananya Panday, seems to be very active, indeed.

Then there's Ananya who teaches Karan Johar a thing or two about hickeys. And even offers to help him hide them, the next time 'that' happens. Their banter looks so much like a close-knit gang casually exchanging tips.

Meanwhile, Vijay...

Karan being Karan, goes on and directly asks him about a public place he had sex in. While Vijay mentions having sex in a car, the other two debate the logistics, but according to the Arjun Reddy actor, desperate times call for desperate measures. Um, TMI already.

By the end of the trailer, Vijay seems to have gotten the groove of the show. As his cheeks tone down to a lighter shade of red, he goes on and mentions that he wouldn't 'mind' a threesome. From hickeys and sex in public places to Vijay's whim of a threesome, the Liger cast seems to be gossiping about it all. And, we get all this, from a one-minute video. Imagine the episode.

The level of discussion seems new even for Koffee With Karan, but then, this season has a lot more of everything. I just like how casually Karan Johar brings up a conversation, any conversation. Now, that's talent.