Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has already created all the possible buzz, with each episode being a revelation. And, after what was quite the duo on the last episode, the trailer for the fourth episode is out. This time, it's going to be Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on the Koffee couch.

From the looks of the trailer, a lot of unravelling will take place on this episode, with 'cheesy' mentions by a former duo on the couch (ahem, ahem, Janhvi-Sara). It's also a lot about juicy gossips and B-Town - like always. And we'll also find out what's brewing where, including what brewed at KJo's birthday bash.

It does seem like the Koffee bingo is going to be quite a shocker with the sneak peek that we get. Like we heard, he's the Arjun we're all 'ready' for, and she's the Panday who's rather chulbul - which makes it an exciting conversation to look forward to. The Liger star cast has a lot to say, and the trailer is just not enough to find it all out.



Watch the trailer here:

This is one episode you shouldn't miss, because there's a lot to scoop.