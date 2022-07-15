Koffee With Karan Season 7 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. After the hit first episode of Season 7 starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the second episode saw Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor owning the talk show. The BFF duo completely stole the show and spilled all the tea on their friendship, relationships, family, and inside gossip while playing Koffee Bingo, Rapid Fire, and the Gaming Zone round. The second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 was definitely a revelation. In case you missed this extremely fun episode, we made a list of eight revelations made by Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7.

1. When Karan Johar said that they both dated brothers.



Sara and Janhvi share a lot of commonalities, as we found out in the second episode. Another common thread binding both the women is that they once dated brothers who lived in the same building as Karan Johar. Well, the internet has done its job by finding out about the brothers. We leave it to you to do your own research.

2. Sara admitted to dating Kartik Aaryan.



Sara and Kartik have never publicly acknowledged that they dated each other. Karan Johar revealed that they were, in fact, dating each other in an interview. In the episode, Karan talked about the manifestation powers of the Koffee couch and said how Sara took Kartik’s name and they began dating. Sara kept it subtle and now we know.

3. Janhvi revealed her scandalous finsta.



During the Koffee bingo, Karan Johar was reading Janhvi’s responses. That is when she blurted out about her finsta. P.S: The account is still up.

4. Sara wants to date Vijay Deverakonda.



Celebs often talk about their crushes on the Koffee couch . Talking about manifestations, Karan Johar asked Sara which actor would she like to date today. And Sara blurted out Vijay’s name. What followed next was Sara and Janhvi talking about him and making ‘cheese’ references throughout the episode.

5. Janhvi has gone skinny dipping in Uttarakhand.



Karan Johar asked Janhvi to reveal things about her without stating which is true and which is false. Janhvi revealed three things about her, all of which were true. This happened during the Kedarnath trip the girls took.

6. Karan Johar judged Sara for wearing Primark.



Sara revealed how she attended the success party of Simmba wearing a Primark dress, headband, and heels. All of them were worth £20 pounds. Much to the displeasure of KJo.

7. Sara is always on the lookout to save money.



Be it booking a cheaper room to save money (and almost killing your best friend), or being proud of being a “cheapskate”, we could all relate to Sara Ali Khan.

8. Sara knows more than five Hindi gaalis.

Sara revealed during the Koffee bingo that she knows more than five abusive words in Hindi and KJo wasn’t even surprised.

The BFFs gave us major friendship goals throughout the episode. In an industry that is hell-bent on pitting women against each other, their friendship came across as a breath of fresh air. Now, we cannot wait to see what the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 has in store for us and which guests will grace the couch.

