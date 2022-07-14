Koffee with Karan season 7 is currently airing on Disney+ Hotstar and the show, hosted by Karan Johar, already seems to be bringing out the most candid side of our favourite celebs. It is thanks to this candidness, among other things, that people have often made confessions about who they are infatuated with, on the show. Here are a few examples.

1. When Sara Ali Khan confessed that she has a crush on Vijay Deverakonda.

From the promo of the episode, it seems like Karan Johar asks Sara Ali Khan who she'd like to date, and she eventually takes Vijay's name, confirming her choice with Janhvi Kapoor. Vijay responded to this by posting an Instagram story where he wrote, "I love how you say 'Deverakonda.' Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection". Hmmm.

2. When Sara Ali Khan expressed liking for Kartik Aryan.

We love Sara for this, she has no qualms confessing who she likes. In the last season, when she came on the show with her father, she said that she'd like to be set up with Kartik Aryan. Apparently, the two did date each other for a while.

2. Alia Bhatt's iconic confession that she wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor.

On her debut on Koffee with Karan, Alia Bhatt had said that she wants to marry Ranbir, and here we are, all these years later, looking at their wedding pictures. The queen of manifestation.

Massive Respect for Alia Bhatt, when she was 18/19 she said it on Koffee With Karan that she has a crush on Ranbir Kapoor and wants to marry him and today after 11 years she finally married her childhood crush.🔥🔥🔥 Sabki aisi kismat nahi hoti.🥲 #aliaranbirwedding pic.twitter.com/5NHGCULgLS — Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) April 14, 2022

3. When a very shy KL Rahul said that he has a crush on Malaika Arora.

This was in response to Karan's question on Koffee with Karan and all we can say is, who doesn't have a crush on Malaika Arora? She is smart, dances like a goddess, and is absolutely gorgeous. We understand, KL.

4. When Diljit Dosanjh made his infatuation...er, love...for Kylie Jenner very clear on the show.

He even called it "ek tarfa pyaar". Diljit, who has been very vocal about his feelings for Kylie over the years confessed to being in one-sided love with her. He has even written songs about her, which, I mean, we can tone that down a bit.

5. (Okay, this one isn't quite a crush confession as much as that of dating, but we can include it anyway) - When Malaika Arora gave the first clear hint that she liked Arjun Kapoor "this way or that way".

Malaika was a part of a panel judging the Koffee with Karan guests on different aspects such as style, wit, etc, when she made this statement. Today, the two are very open about being with each other, and we love looking at their pictures together.

6. When Tara Sutaria said that she has a crush on an ex-Student of the Year.

We don't know if she was joking or not, but Tara did say that she like someone who has been a Student of the Year, and since Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are the only two people who fit that criterion, the guess isn't that difficult.

Karan trying his best to make love matches. A gift to the industry.