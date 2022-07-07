Koffee with Karan season 7 is all set to make its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Since the teaser of the first episode featuring Alia and Ranveer is out, it has piqued our excitement to watch the show.

Over the years, the Koffee with Karan has witnessed many celeb's fights, rivalries, controversies, and more. But what struck the chord with me was the sassiest replies by the women celebs on the show.

Here are 10 times when women in Bollywood had a savage reply to Karan Johar's questions.

1. When Sushmita Sen came as a guest for Koffee with Karan, we all indeed, expected nothing but positivity. So, when Karan asked her one thing that made her feel sexy. Sushmita had the best reply for it.



2. Katrina Kaif has blessed the couch thrice and had some great things to share with us. Talking about the lessons she learned from her relationships, Katrina simply poured her heart out and gave us the best advice



3. When Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar ensured they gave us all a chucklesome time at Koffee with Karan. Also, this happened:



4. We all love how unfiltered and brutally honest Farah Khan is. So, when she blessed the show with her presence she gave us all a good time. Farah shared an anecdote from her birthday, and it's hilarious.

5. Priyanka Chopra always carries that wit and sass with her, and it's clearly visible in her conversations. She narrated one of her experiences during Quantico and said:



6. Kangana Ranaut came on the show once with Saif Ali Khan and surely, gave Karan a hard time. She called Karan the driving force of her life as he made fun of her English.

7. Deepika Padukone made the juiciest conversations at Koffee with Karan. She made sure her actions spoke louder than words. Have a look:

8. Like SRK, Kajol is the lucky charm for Karan Johar as she has been the guest of the show many times. Kajol graced the couch with Ajay Devgn, and this happened.

9. You just can't stop Bebo from revealing the secrets of Bollywood celebs. But don't we all just love this unfiltered version of her?



10. When Vidya Balan clearly nailed the show and shut the matrimonial sites with the sassiest reply. Here's what she said:



Well, I am rooting for more such sassy conversations from season 7 of Koffee with Karan.



