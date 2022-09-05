The trailer for Koffee With Karan Season 7's upcoming episode with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter looks as chaotic as fun. As with every other KWK episode, we just can't wait for the immense entertainment this one will bring.

Starting with the trio not being able to decide what to do, the trailer screams chaos. Siddhant and Ishaan talking about their single lives, Katrina's witty yet relatable answers and the heated rapid fire round - all promise a very solid episode.

Simply put, we are eagerly waiting for Thursday when we can finally watch the entire episode, and the trailer is making it pretty hard to wait. What are your thoughts on the energy of this terrific trio? Let us know in the comments below!

