The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the couch. The tenth episode proved to be a riot of laughter as these celebs spilled the tea about their equation with each other, their upcoming movie, and their relationships.



Ishaan added how he had seen the previous episode that featured Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. He said, "You were rather mean to her." Speaking about his current equation with Ananya, he said, "I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Ishaan also clarified that it doesn't matter who broke up with whom as he is single at the moment. Here is what fans said about his answer on the show.



Ishan - How does it matter who broke with whom !? 🔥

You go boy 😭🤣#KoffeeWithKaran7 #IshaanKhatter — Manifesting it ♡ (@Priya_3383) September 7, 2022

Ishaan Khatter is such a cute gentleman 🫢💕 — nabi (@hiibyee0) September 7, 2022

Ishaan Khatter tryna say Ananya will always remain a very dear friend of his is the same sentiment as me drawing a circle without a compass or a stencil :3 — PitterPatter (@lkb12357) September 7, 2022

sid and ishaan god this duo is so fun!!!!!!!!! also the way ishan spoke about ananya was so lovely. good guy. hotties with brains. #KoffeeWithKaran7 — subs (@rihaaani) September 7, 2022

Good on them for not speaking ill about each other or their relationship after the breakup. You can stream the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.



