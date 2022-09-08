The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the couch. The tenth episode proved to be a riot of laughter as these celebs spilled the tea about their equation with each other, their upcoming movie, and their relationships.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Ep 10
Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Speaking of relationships, Karan Johar asked Ishaan Khatter about his breakup.

Ishaan Khatter on KWK S7

Ishaan added how he had seen the previous episode that featured Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. He said, "You were rather mean to her." Speaking about his current equation with Ananya, he said, "I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Ishaan also clarified that it doesn't matter who broke up with whom as he is single at the moment. Here is what fans said about his answer on the show.

Good on them for not speaking ill about each other or their relationship after the breakup. You can stream the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

