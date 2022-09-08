Karan Johar invited an eccentric trio to grace the Koffee couch on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The show's tenth episode saw the cast of Phone Booth on the couch. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter gave us an episode marked with gossip and laughter.
Here are the moments when Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a fresh definition to #BFF goals.
5. When Siddhant gave Ishaan an honest compliment. TBH, we agree. We saw Ishaan's witty wordplays.
6. When Ishaan pulled Siddhant's legs and told us about how Sid was around Katrina.
7. When Siddhant chose bromance over romance.
8. The camaraderie Ishaan and Siddhant shared in the gaming zone made us root for them to win the segment.
