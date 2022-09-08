Karan Johar invited an eccentric trio to grace the Koffee couch on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The show's tenth episode saw the cast of Phone Booth on the couch. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter gave us an episode marked with gossip and laughter.





While Katrina Kaif gushed about Vicky Kaushal on the couch, the two men served us with major BFF goals. Ishaan's extroverted nature was balanced with Siddharth's poise and the duo made us grin from ear to ear with tales about their friendship and their equation, in general.

rooting for this top-tier bromance of siddhant chaturvedi and ishaan khatter💌#KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/TfdZK1LlYL — rooh ❥ (@burnhambae) September 7, 2022

Here are the moments when Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a fresh definition to #BFF goals.



1. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi marked their presence in a proper Gully Boy style entry. The men vibed to Divine's track and entered the show, infusing new energy into the episode. This BTS is proof.



2. When Siddhant said Ishaan was the first celebrity to reach out to him on his DMs.



3. When Ishaan revealed how Siddhant doesn't train with him or tag along for bike rides with him. The answer was honest and relatable.



4. When Siddhant commented on his relationship status and added how Ishaan is single, too, now. Giving us a glimpse of how often the two besties hang out.



5. When Siddhant gave Ishaan an honest compliment. TBH, we agree. We saw Ishaan's witty wordplays.



6. When Ishaan pulled Siddhant's legs and told us about how Sid was around Katrina.



7. When Siddhant chose bromance over romance.



8. The camaraderie Ishaan and Siddhant shared in the gaming zone made us root for them to win the segment.



