The latest episode of featuring Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor proved to be a fun rollercoaster ride. The sibling duo brewed interesting conversation with Karan Johar on the sixth episode of. The cousins spilled the tea on their relationships and tons of juicy gossip.

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were truly their unfiltered self in the episode. And one bit of their conversation was truly heart-touching. While talking about Arjun's weight transformation post on Instagram, the conversation moved to how people take solace in eating and how Arjun and Sonam were both emotional eaters. Sonam spoke for Arjun and said how he has always had a tough personal life, and things only spiralled after his mother's demise. That also showed itself in Arjun's work.

Arjun Kapoor spoke on how he often gets too independent to lean on others for help. He added how he has now worked on himself and has some stability.



Honestly, we all could relate to that conversation because we all have gone through at least one emotional eating place.



The chemistry between the cousins was honestly refreshing to see on the episode. And now we cannot wait for all the upcoming pairs on Koffee With Karan Season 7 streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.

