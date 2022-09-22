The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 saw two new ‘Fabulous’ debutants on the Koffee couch – Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. The ‘Bollywood wives’ joined Gauri Khan on the episode, who made an appearance on Koffee With Karan after almost 17 years.

The three best friends talked about their lives under the spotlight, their children, and some juicy revelations about each other. While much is known about Gauri – Shah Rukh, and Maheep – Sanjay, the audience got to know more about Bhavana and Chunky Pandey.

Karan Johar asked Bhavana about that period when Chunky’s films weren’t doing well. She confessed how that wasn’t of much importance to her because being married to Chunky was a big deal for her.

We did get a glimpse of Bhavana and Chunky’s love for each other in the second season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Often known for his humour, the show gave us a different side of Chunky Pandey. Head over heels in love with his wife and a doting father, and that low-key made him the only fabulous part of the show.

In The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Chunky and Bhavana decide to renew their wedding vows. While her friends joked and passed snarky comments, Bhavana decided to go ahead with her decision and we saw the Pandeys declaring their love for each other.

On that show, Chunky Pandey also revealed how he was extremely sure of wanting to marry Bhavana.

Married for almost 24 years, a lot about Bhavana and Chunky Pandey is away from the spotlight. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Chunky revealed that he met Bhavana at a disco.

Twenty-five years ago, after judging a preliminary round of Miss India in Delhi, I missed my flight to Mumbai, so I went to the discotheque – Ghungroo. Bhavana was there with a friend of hers. She had snuck out of the house because it was a weekend.

Chunky revealed that when Bhavana gave him her number, he did not have a pen or paper. But luckily, he was good with numbers so he memorised it. However, long-distance became an issue because Bhavana lived in Delhi while Chunky lived in Mumbai.

After the meeting at the disco, Chunky went to Delhi once again after a month.

A month later when I was in Delhi, I called up her house and I was told that she had flown abroad for good. I thought our love story had come to an end. Later, I came to know that she had gone abroad only for a few months to train to become an air hostess with Lufthansa. Later, a common friend informed me that Bhavana is in Mumbai and is staying at the Leela Hotel. I called up the hotel and asked for her room number.

And that is how the love bug bit them. They started hanging out together and love blossomed. They met in 1996 and decided to tie the knot in 1998. Because we are talking about Chunky Pandey, the proposal had to come with a humorous twist. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he revealed how he popped the marriage question to Bhavana.

You live in Delhi, I live in Bombay. All these phone calls, flights, hotels and everything is too expensive for a relationship. Let’s save money and get married.

This is the time when STD calls were expensive. This was also the time Chunky wasn’t getting film offers. Bhavana still stuck with him. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said,

Those two years, even though he was going through his lowest, I never felt that. He was always laughing, joking, being a really nice person. He never let me feel it even when we were dating. And then, when we got married, he continued the same thing.

Bhavana revealed how her parents were apprehensive of Chunky. But once her father met him, he warmed up to Chunky. And that is how their marriage took place.

Fast forward to now, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky have two daughters – Ananya and Rysa.

The couple has truly found their happily ever after!

