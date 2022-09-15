The jhakaas episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

While the blockbuster episode was full of epic moments with the duo, there’s also another chemistry that came oozing out in Koffee With Karan – the one between Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

Karan Johar has often expressed his paternal feelings towards Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra (the trio he launched in Student Of The Year). At the beginning of the KwK episode, he even mentioned how he feels Varun Dhawan is the first baby he put into the business.

Later on, KJo also revealed something truly unexpected from him. He talked about his personal life. While the director is famous for poking other B-Town celebs into spilling beans about their lives, it was one of the few times Karan opened up about his own.

It happened when Karan Johar questioned Varun Dhawan about his take on infidelity since he had also been a ‘boy about town’ prior to his marriage with his high school sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The actor twisted the situation and took a dig at Karan for his immense interest in the theme of infidelity.

KJo has highlighted the themes of infidelity in his films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Varun also asked Karan whether he was a cheater, to which KJo denied being in a relationship at all.

Karan Johar also revealed that Varun Dhawan had been immensely supportive of his relationship.

Besides, this was not an isolated moment reflecting the strong bond between Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. The way the actor defended KJo and expressed how he felt that the director was misunderstood was also very heartwarming.

Safe to say, we loved the equation between KJo and Varun. It spoke of love, empathy, and understanding beyond the glitz and glam of the Bollywood industry. Here’s rooting to see more of the duo together!

