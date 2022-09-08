If you're a fan of Katrina Kaif's or Ishaan Khatter's and Siddhant Chaturvedi's then you might have watched Koffee With Karan's 10th episode (season 7).

And I don't know about you, but I felt like there were many instances when Katrina Kaif was being a total Cancerian.

So, here's a list of all the times the celeb displayed some major Canncerian behaviour on the talk show! Take a look.

1. First of all, the fact that the actor literally said she is a total Cancerian when Karan Johar said that people have to get to know Katrina well, because her first impressions are very different to who she actually is.

The celeb literally admitted that much like other Cancerians, she has a hard exterior and a softer side that only people close to her know about.

2. Then when Ishaan Khatter said that Katrina Kaif demands love and presence.

Because Cancerians are generally considered super warm people who are all about love, which most often means they get all the love in the world for being that way.

3. When KJo asked how Kaif how she has saved Vicky Kaushal's name in her phone. And she said as "Husband."

Cancerians, for the most part, love love. They are said to enjoy being in relationships and so it wasn't surprising at all that Katrina Kaif has saved her husband's name as "Husband."

4. Then when the Koffee With Karan host asked Katrina Kaif who, between her and Vicky Kaushal, is the first to apologize, and she said she is.

Here me out on this one guys, Cancerians are big softies and are quite sentimental. So it makes sense that Katrina Kaif apologizes without a second thought.

5. When the Ek Tha Tiger actor expressed how she found Vicky Kaushal's sense of loyalty towards his family extremely endearing.

Kaif said that seeing Kaushal's loyalty and respect towards his family seemed like a sign that he will be super loving and loyal to her. And one thing about Cancerians is that they are said to be quite family oriented. So it kind of makes sense where Katrina Kaif was coming from.

