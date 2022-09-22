The brand-new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and it’s a blockbuster.

While we saw the three ladies giving us major friendship goals with their chemistry, wit, and unique personalities, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s love story became the highlight of the KwK episode.

Here are the best SRK-Gauri moments from Koffee With Karan that gave us a glimpse into the life and the love story of our favourite Bollywood couple.

1. Gauri Khan was the sole profitable member of the family during pandemic.

The pandemic came for us all. Right at the beginning of the episode, we got to know that only Gauri Khan economically drove the Mannat household during the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. Gauri Khan’s adorable description about being married to the biggest star in the world.

How do we keep falling in love with Shah Rukh Khan again and again?

3. Shah Rukh Khan is the most hospitable guy out there.

In the episode, Karan Johar also revealed that while seeing off the guests outside his house, SRK ends up talking to them for good thirty minutes, abandoning the party inside.

4. Gauri Khan is brutally honest when it comes to giving feedback.

KJo revealed that Gauri Khan does not add to SRK’s fandom but shows him the mirror with her honest feedback.

5. Apparently, Gauri Khan makes it a point to give her critique to Shah Rukh Khan on his work.

I think this is very adorable.

6. Gauri Khan’s take on SRK’s ‘qualities.’

Well! Gauri’s response was savage AF.

7. SRK-Gauri love story can be titled DDLJ!

The couple had to go through a lot of “drama” and “conflict” before Shah Rukh Khan finally won over Gauri Khan’s family.

8. The best part of the episode: SRK’s little cameo.

That little cameo from SRK that helped Gauri win 6 points was adorable AF. His innocent flirting at the end is probably why the actor is called the King Of Romance!

The little glimpse into Bollywood’s quintessential couple was everything we could have asked for. The episode was highly entertaining, and we can’t wait to see what more KwK 7 has in store for us.

