The tenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is knocking at the door. Now, that the makers have dropped a sneak peek of the episode in its ultra-fun trailer featuring the Phone Bhoot trio, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, our excitement level has reached to the next level.

As seen in the trailer, the new episode features Ishaan getting all candid about his current relationship status with finally declaring that he is single. However, Siddhant's response to Ishaan's singlehood takes all the cake.

In the episode, Karan Johar, the show host, finally put the speculations to rest for all of us by asking Ishaan about his relationship status face-to-face on the iconic couch. Here's what the Dhadak star said:

It does not matter who broke up with whom but I am currently single.

- Ishaan Khatter

The Gully Boy actor added tadka in Ishaan's revelation by saying:

I am so single ki mere saath ghumte-ghumte ye bhi single ho gaya.

- Siddhant Chaturvedi

To which, Ishaan made this face:

What a bromance, ladies & gentlemen!

As far as Ishaan Khatter's dating history is concerned, he has been linked with actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The 26-year-old actor was last rumoured to be dating his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya. According to a Pinkvilla report, they broke up on mutual terms in April after being in a relationship for three years.

A source close to the former couple told the website:

The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward.

- The source

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Siddhant is dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Contrary to the reports, on Koffee With Karan, Siddhant has now hinted that he is single. Well, what's cooking, MC Sher?

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is being premiered at Disney+Hotstar every Thursday. Watch the trailer of the 10th episode here:

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.