The latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 was a fun-filled emotional rollercoaster ride. The trio of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter led to a supremely entertaining episode. We had a lot of interesting conversations brewing on the couch, including the bits of Katrina's love story or Ishaan's savage reply on breakups.

Even though Katrina's positive vibes became the highlight of the show, what couldn't go unnoticed was Siddhant and Ishaan fanboying over Katrina. The two also talked about their experiences working with Katrina for the film Phone Bhoot. We listed down some of the best moments from the episode when Siddhant and Ishaan were totally wooed by Katrina.

1. When Karan asked Ishaan what it was like working with Katrina. He simply couldn't stop himself from praising her and how contagious her energy is.

2. When Siddhant shared how he was nervous working with Katrina until they shot the first scene. He also mentioned how he got intimidated when Vicky was present on the shoot day.



3. Ishaan narrated an incident from the sets of Phone Bhoot in Film city and how when Katrina entered the set the whole vibe changed.

4. When Siddhant swiftly mentioned how he wanted Katrina to invite him to her wedding and gave a hilarious reason for it.



5. Keeping up with the game to impress Katrina, Ishaan asked her about his first impression of him. And the response only left him blushing.



6. When Ishaan revealed how during the initial days of the shoot Siddhant kept flirting with Katrina.



7. Ishaan also talked about Katrina's most annoying habit but also mentioned how he loves the way she genuinely listens to people.



Like us, everyone on the internet surely misses Katrina and cannot agree more with Siddhant and Ishaan.

The way #IshaanKhatter and #SiddhantChaturvedi were talking about #KatrinaKaif 's stardom like everyone in the set is like KATRINA is COMING



Clearly, the trio got everyone's heart and are coming up with their latest project Phone Bhoot. The film is slated to release on 15 July 2022.

