Gauri Khan is known as one of the most powerful and widely loved women in Bollywood, despite not being an actor. She is known for her grace, business skills, and her no-nonsense personality. She appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7 to much delight of the fans.

Her second ever appearance on the talk show was with fellow Bollywood wives, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey. She became the talk of the internet due to her witty and intelligent responses.

This made the interview a throwback moment to Khan’s last appearance on the show, proving that she still has the sass and immense self-respect.

She appeared with fellow interior designer Sussanne Khan in the first season of Koffee With Karan. Johar asked Gauri if she gets insecure as SRK ‘meets beautiful women on a daily basis, shoots with them, does feature films with them’.

And Khan revealed how unthreatened she felt.

Gauri said, “Firstly, I only get irritated with that thought when someone asks me that question. I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together and if he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And, I hope he is handsome.” The answer captivated hearts with its honesty and security.

Image Credit- Hindustan Times

She added, “I feel if he has to be with somebody else, if he chooses to be with somebody else, I would not want to be with him. I would say, ok, great! Let me move on with somebody.” Her answer left both Karan Johar and Sussane Khan in awe.

With a marriage spanning over 3 decades, there is a reason that the couple has set such high relationship goals. We need more women to be as practical and self-respecting.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.