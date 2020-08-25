The nation wants to know...rasode mein kaun tha? 

Every few days, India finds a new obsession. Until recently, it was Binod, but with one mashup by music producer Yashraj Mukhate, the focus of the country has shifted to rasoda. Which is saying something, considering the great 'washer of laptops' was also in the frame.  

Anyway, the only normal thing for us to do, then, was to make memes. So here you go. Enjoy, but keep an eye on the cooker.

View this post on Instagram

who did dis?

A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop) on

View this post on Instagram

rashiben go back

A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop) on

View this post on Instagram

tag a rashi

A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop) on

View this post on Instagram

we'll have flying cars in the future

A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop) on

View this post on Instagram

karara jawaab milega rashiben

A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop) on

View this post on Instagram

🎵 chadha diya chadha diya 🎵

A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop) on

View this post on Instagram

mai thi, tum thi, kaun tha?

A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop) on

Spoiler alert: Rashi hi villain thi.