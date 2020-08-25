The nation wants to know...rasode mein kaun tha?
Every few days, India finds a new obsession. Until recently, it was Binod, but with one mashup by music producer Yashraj Mukhate, the focus of the country has shifted to rasoda. Which is saying something, considering the great 'washer of laptops' was also in the frame.
First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️ #dialoguewithbeats #kokilaben #gopibahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios
Anyway, the only normal thing for us to do, then, was to make memes. So here you go. Enjoy, but keep an eye on the cooker.