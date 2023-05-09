Shah Rukh Khan has no plans to join Hollywood, and yet, the superstar enjoys a massive fan following around the world. SRK is truly an icon that has continued to inspire generations for decades. His love has reached across borders. From global fans to international celebrities, people admire Shah Rukh Khan for who he is. The institution in himself, so to say.

Speaking of SRK’s fandom, a Korean man recently crooned one of the songs featuring King Khan. And his soulful voice is a treat to our ears. A video of the performance has caught our attention on Instagram.

An Instagram blogger, Neha Arora (@mylovefromkorea17) posted the clip of her Korean husband, Jongsoo Lee singing Zaalima, the song from SRK’s movie, Raees.

In the video, Jongsoo can be seen crooning a few lines from the track while presumably reading the lyrics on his phone. His performance is smooth AF.

“When you korean husband is into bollywood songs (sic),” the caption reads.

Netizens went gaga over his singing skills ‘coz why not? Let’s check out their reactions:

Zaalima was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in the 2017 film. Singers Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur had crooned the track. Enjoy the song here:

Coming back to Korean man’s performance, he sounds so good. Isn’t it?

