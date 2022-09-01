The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff was a power-packed and fun episode. The stars completely floored us with their candid and witty answers and showed us unfiltered sides of themselves.

However, the fun parts of the episode were definitely the Koffee bingo, the rapid-fire, and the game round. In the final game round, celebs are asked to call fellow celebs and they are required to say "Hey Karan, it's me". While Tiger called Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon called Prabhas.



The Baahubali star said, "Hey, Karan it's me." Kriti replied, "You are amazing, I will call you back after the show." This conversation between these two stars is winning the internet and is now everyone's favourite moment from the ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7.



Kriti is social extrovert must be having n no. of celebrity friends still chose to call prabhas says the confidence she had darling would pickup😊😊❤#Prabhas @kritisanonpic.twitter.com/T89rhkKGDe — Meher (@Meher7748) September 1, 2022

"You are amaaaaazing, I will call you back after the show" - #KritiSanon



"Okay Take careeee." and the shy smile of #Prabhas 🥺😂❤️#Adipurush just keeps getting better for me 😬#KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/vWZgQkNoUM — manu (@Itsmanvika_) August 31, 2022

That smile on her face when darling #Prabhas said hi kriti 🤩

Wah kyaa scene hai ❤️#KritiSanon https://t.co/gB8CK56L58 — SANGEETHA (@mithun_dharmik) September 1, 2022

@kritisanon called #Prabhas in call round on Koffee With Karan!

Just can't wait to see them in #Adipurush ❤ — Kritis Bhumika (@kriti_admirer) August 31, 2022

Yohoooo my Barbie #KritiSanon called my favourite darling #Prabhas

😎 He lifted her call with in seconds

My day made only good thing happend in #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/O0RLc9FmB0 — SANGEETHA (@mithun_dharmik) September 1, 2022

This is so cutee 😭 Prabhas immediately picked her call and did what she aaked to do. I felt he was feeling shy😭 then how sweetly Kriti said 'I will call you after this show okay?"

PS: Just ignore that annoying person 2🤭#KoffeeWithKaran7 #KritiSanon ♡ pic.twitter.com/0KpGwBtawx — ♡︎ (@oojaanejaanna) September 1, 2022

Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Prabhas in Adipurush. Meanwhile, you can stream this fun roller coaster episode only on Disney+ Hotstar.



Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.



