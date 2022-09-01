The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff was a power-packed and fun episode. The stars completely floored us with their candid and witty answers and showed us unfiltered sides of themselves.
It's time for the some TLC - Tiger-Kriti duo, Laughs and Candid Conversations! 🔥☕🥰#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am. @karanjohar @kritisanon @iTIGERSHROFF @apoorvamehta18 @aneeshabaig @jahnvio @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/L8P2jDyxrA— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 30, 2022
However, the fun parts of the episode were definitely the Koffee bingo, the rapid-fire, and the game round. In the final game round, celebs are asked to call fellow celebs and they are required to say "Hey Karan, it's me". While Tiger called Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon called Prabhas.
The Baahubali star said, "Hey, Karan it's me." Kriti replied, "You are amazing, I will call you back after the show." This conversation between these two stars is winning the internet and is now everyone's favourite moment from the ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7.
Kriti sanon calling Prabhas during #KoffeeWithKaran7 show #Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/gJIZh9M834— Mahesh Kumar (@Mk_15338245) August 31, 2022
Kriti is social extrovert must be having n no. of celebrity friends still chose to call prabhas says the confidence she had darling would pickup😊😊❤#Prabhas @kritisanonpic.twitter.com/T89rhkKGDe— Meher (@Meher7748) September 1, 2022
"You are amaaaaazing, I will call you back after the show" - #KritiSanon— manu (@Itsmanvika_) August 31, 2022
"Okay Take careeee." and the shy smile of #Prabhas 🥺😂❤️#Adipurush just keeps getting better for me 😬#KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/vWZgQkNoUM
That smile on her face when darling #Prabhas said hi kriti 🤩— SANGEETHA (@mithun_dharmik) September 1, 2022
Wah kyaa scene hai ❤️#KritiSanon https://t.co/gB8CK56L58
@kritisanon called #Prabhas in call round on Koffee With Karan!— Kritis Bhumika (@kriti_admirer) August 31, 2022
Just can't wait to see them in #Adipurush ❤
Kriti calls Prabhas #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #KoffeeWithKaran7 #KritiSanon #Prabhas #Adipursh pic.twitter.com/pCWoDzFIrZ— Naveen Krishnamraju (@NaveenKRaju22) August 31, 2022
Yohoooo my Barbie #KritiSanon called my favourite darling #Prabhas— SANGEETHA (@mithun_dharmik) September 1, 2022
😎 He lifted her call with in seconds
My day made only good thing happend in #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/O0RLc9FmB0
This is so cutee 😭 Prabhas immediately picked her call and did what she aaked to do. I felt he was feeling shy😭 then how sweetly Kriti said 'I will call you after this show okay?"— ♡︎ (@oojaanejaanna) September 1, 2022
PS: Just ignore that annoying person 2🤭#KoffeeWithKaran7 #KritiSanon ♡ pic.twitter.com/0KpGwBtawx
Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Prabhas in Adipurush. Meanwhile, you can stream this fun roller coaster episode only on Disney+ Hotstar.