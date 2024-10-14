It looks like Kriti Sanon is all set to deliver some major drama, but this time, she’s not just acting, she’s producing too! That’s right, Kriti’s debut project as a producer, Do Patti, is coming to Netflix next week, and the trailer has already sent the internet into a frenzy. The film promises mystery, intense confrontations, and a whole lot of plot twists, starring none other than Kajol and Kriti herself.

So, what’s Do Patti all about? Well, buckle up because it’s going to be a wild ride! The trailer kicks off with Kajol as a tough cop who won’t rest until she cracks the case of an attempted murder involving two sisters, both played by Kriti Sanon. Yup, we’ve got double the Kriti here!

On one side, we have Soumya – the soft, demure twin – who’s happily in love with Dhruv, played by TV heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. But, of course, nothing stays perfect for long. Enter Shailee, Soumya’s fierce and manipulative twin, who’s got her eye on Dhruv and isn’t about to back down. There’s a juicy confrontation where Shailee taunts her sister: “Dhruv ko tune pa liya, par usse rakh payegi?” (Oof, cold, right?).

The love triangle quickly spirals into a web of lies, manipulation, and betrayal. But, who’s the real villain here? Is it Soumya, who’s been labeled “mentally unstable” by her husband? Is it Shailee, who’s determined to steal Dhruv at any cost? Or is it Dhruv himself, juggling both sisters in a messy relationship? (Talk about family drama on steroids!)

Kajol’s character is tasked with untangling this mystery, and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement: “My first as a producer! My first with a double role.. one of my most challenging roles.. Twists, turns, rivalry, love, hurt – and an important subject we all feel strongly for.” She’s clearly hyped, and honestly, so are we.

With Shashanka Chaturvedi directing and Kanika Dhillon writing the script, Do Patti promises to be a dark, twisted tale of love, rivalry, and secrets. Oh, and in case you missed it, this also marks Kriti and Kajol’s second collab after Dilwale.

So, what do you think? Is Do Patti already on your must-watch list, or are you waiting to see how this double dose of Kriti plays out?