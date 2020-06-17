In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Sushant Singh Rajput lost his life to suicide on June 14. He was 34.

Soon, messages expressing grief started pouring in from all directions, and that led to a bigger discussion about the effect of social media, gossiping and journalism on actors.

Especially those who have made it on their own.

Actor Kriti Sanon, Sushant's friend, posted a series of tweets to discuss these topics.

There are a lot of thoughts crossing my mind.. A LOT!

There are a lot of thoughts crossing my mind.. A LOT!

But for now this is all i wanna say!🙏🏻

She also revealed that the media people were telling her to 'roll down the window' when she was going for Sushant's funeral.

Kriti further said that there should be a ban on 'blind items' (typically a gossip article which doesn't reveal the identity of the person being talked about). It is because people writing these pieces don't even know what effect it can have on a person.

She also elaborated on the effect of trolling and 'harmless gossiping', saying that it does effect people - some more than others.

In the end, Kriti rightly said that we should stop using phrases like ladke nahin rote and don't cry be strong, because that stops people from expressing their feelings.

Sushant and Kriti had worked together in the movie called Raabta.