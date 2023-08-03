Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a timeless classic. From characters, scenes, dialogues, and songs, everything turned out to be iconic among the audience. Remember Tujhe Yaad Na Meri , the track when Kajol’s character Anjali was shedding tears after Rahul chose Tina over her? Mera pehla pyaar adhoora reh gaya Rifat bi!
Turns out, the sad song had a godh bharai version in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But the track never made it to the final cut. A video of that version featuring Rani Mukerji has caught our attention on Twitter.
A Twitter (X) user, @mimansashekhar, posted the rare clip of Rani Mukerji as Tina Malhotra having her baby shower in the movie. We also see Farida Jalal as her mother-in-law lip-syncing the track.
In the clip, we can’t help but notice Tina being sad during the whole scene. Was she still feeling guilty about coming in the way of Rahul and Anjali’s friendship? Was she aware of her pregnancy complications and that she will die? Or did she know about Rahul and Anjali’s “murder mystery plan”?
Anyway, the song got deleted from the movie. In the clip, KJo can be seen talking about why he didn’t include the track in the final version. “I really liked the sequence…It had the right element of tragedy, gloss and glitter. It didn’t work in the film,” KJo says in the clip.
When I first showed it to Adi (Aditya Chopra) who I have worked under and learnt everything I know from, and he had said, ‘please, the film can’t start like this, you have to begin it differently’. I fought with him and we argued. Later on, I listened to him…” the director added.
Here’s how netizens are reacting to this version:
What happened Karan Johar? We want to know the whole story behind this sequence.