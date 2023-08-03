Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a timeless classic. From characters, scenes, dialogues, and songs, everything turned out to be iconic among the audience. Remember Tujhe Yaad Na Meri , the track when Kajol’s character Anjali was shedding tears after Rahul chose Tina over her? Mera pehla pyaar adhoora reh gaya Rifat bi!

Turns out, the sad song had a godh bharai version in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But the track never made it to the final cut. A video of that version featuring Rani Mukerji has caught our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter (X) user, @mimansashekhar, posted the rare clip of Rani Mukerji as Tina Malhotra having her baby shower in the movie. We also see Farida Jalal as her mother-in-law lip-syncing the track.

In the clip, we can’t help but notice Tina being sad during the whole scene. Was she still feeling guilty about coming in the way of Rahul and Anjali’s friendship? Was she aware of her pregnancy complications and that she will die? Or did she know about Rahul and Anjali’s “murder mystery plan”?

Anyway, the song got deleted from the movie. In the clip, KJo can be seen talking about why he didn’t include the track in the final version. “I really liked the sequence…It had the right element of tragedy, gloss and glitter. It didn’t work in the film,” KJo says in the clip.

When I first showed it to Adi (Aditya Chopra) who I have worked under and learnt everything I know from, and he had said, ‘please, the film can’t start like this, you have to begin it differently’. I fought with him and we argued. Later on, I listened to him…” the director added.

FUN FACT

DYK #KuchKuchHotaHai had a godbharai song sequence featuring #RaniMukerji #FaridaJalal – another version of Tujhe Yaad Na Meri

Got hold of this rare video where #KaranJohar says he wanted to start KKHH with this song but deleted it because of #AdityaChopra

Here's why 👇 pic.twitter.com/sp2pEQBgMD — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) August 2, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this version:

I remember while watching #KKHH in theater, many in the audience felt awkward right after cheering for SRK, as he was standing by a funeral pyre! https://t.co/6plWwqZZjC — Shivani T. (@Shivani510) August 3, 2023

Kjo better release the whole song with hd footage https://t.co/a1JgtZmwku — tara (@its_zaalima) August 2, 2023

Why is is shot like a tragedy though? Is she supposed to know she dies? — Arpit Agrawal (@Appy_Fizzz) August 2, 2023

Always wondered about the relevance of this part in full audio song. Thanks for sharing this.



These days they don't make songs which run throughout the movie, but with different words and setups .



Ghar aaja pardesi for DDLJ and this. — Varun Mendiratta (@varunmandiratta) August 2, 2023

Have heard the audio of this stanza… video pehli baar dekha thanks — Kalpana Swamy (@imagination267) August 2, 2023

What happened Karan Johar? We want to know the whole story behind this sequence.