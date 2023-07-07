Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of those classic Bollywood romantic tales that never left us. Perhaps, it is the music album, Kajol’s chemistry with SRK, or the core memory of watching the movie the first few times, which touched many of us and have stayed for almost 25 years now. Of course, the film had flaws, but it remains as timeless as ever. And while we acknowledge all of this, there’s one critical thing about the film’s plot that isn’t logically sound at all.

It’s the role of younger Anjali, Rahul and Tina’s daughter. Why was an eight-year-old given the emotional baggage to fill her father’s void by uniting him with his childhood best friend?

As you wonder why we’re digging up an old movie after all this time, you might wanna see Instagram content creator Karan Mirchandani’s (@karan_mir) hilarious take on ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ being the greatest murder mystery of all time.

He points out how younger Anjali was illusioned to believe she was reuniting her dad with his childhood best friend for love when, in fact, it was all a carefully crafted vicious plan of Rahul and Anjali.

Basically, Tina came from money. So, the duo resolved that Rahul would marry her, and in a few years, she’ll mysteriously die. However, their daughter Anjali was a glitch in the plan. Therefore, Anjali was manipulated to believe her dead mother had written those eight letters asking her to reunite high-school lovers. Her mother’s ghost appears and tries to warn her in the film’s concluding scenes, but by then, it was TOO late.

Did this ruin your childhood? Take a look at Karan Mirchandani’s hilarious and dark viral reel.

People have hilarious reactions to this. Take a look:

Karan Mirchandani Instagram | Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Murder Mystery Reactions

Do you like the curious murder mystery case of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?