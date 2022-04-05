The teaser for SonyLIV's Dr. Arora is out and the dramedy seems like an interesting watch, already. Created by Imtiaz Ali, the web series will star Kumud Mishra along with Vidya Malavade, Sandeepa Dhar, Ajitesh Gupta, Gaurav Parajuli and Vivek Mushran in primary roles.

Following the journey of a sexologist, the show appears to revolve around sexual health, with a touch of comedy. From the looks of the teaser, the "customers" sure appear to be characters we'd see in our everyday lives. All of this seems to be wrapped in cheeky and funny dialogues - something we'd expect from people in the society.

The teaser starts with addressing the issues of the characters and leaves us with the right amount of suspense - in a police car parked outside the clinic, looking for Dr. Arora.

The new 'Gupt Rog Visheshgya' in town will be played by Kumud Mishra and we're too excited to see him on-screen, yet again. From actors and punchlines to even the background score in the teaser - everything seems fresh yet real. Directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar, the release date of the show is yet to be announced.

Watch the teaser here:

Looks like, Dr. Arora se milne ke liye sab hi excited hain.