Even if you've been living under a rock, chances are, you'd know about the altercation that comedian Kunal Kamra was involved in with news reporter Arnab Goswami. You know the one where Kamra called out Goswami's brand of journalism on an Indigo flight, and ended up getting banned from almost all airlines. Yes, that one. 

Well, following the whole controversy, Kamra recently performed at a fundraising event Stand Up For India that took place at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rangmandir. 

The event was organized to 'help the nationwide protests against the CAA-NRC' and saw various stand-up comics come together and perform. And, Kunal Kamra, introduced by Varun Grover, was a surprise act for the evening.

Though, what happened at Kamra's entry was the true surprise, as the audience gave him a standing ovation amidst loud cheers.

Many people took to Twitter to comment about the show, and the surprise act of the evening: 

He may be banned from flying, but Kamra's jokes sure are landing right! 