Even if you've been living under a rock, chances are, you'd know about the altercation that comedian Kunal Kamra was involved in with news reporter Arnab Goswami. You know the one where Kamra called out Goswami's brand of journalism on an Indigo flight, and ended up getting banned from almost all airlines. Yes, that one.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

Well, following the whole controversy, Kamra recently performed at a fundraising event Stand Up For India that took place at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rangmandir.

A huge lineup of comedians performing together to raise funds for organizations and people peacefully trying to save our democracy and freedoms.



30th January. Padhaaro, #Mumbai! pic.twitter.com/kGV9nz1Ws0 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) January 23, 2020

The event was organized to 'help the nationwide protests against the CAA-NRC' and saw various stand-up comics come together and perform. And, Kunal Kamra, introduced by Varun Grover, was a surprise act for the evening.

Though, what happened at Kamra's entry was the true surprise, as the audience gave him a standing ovation amidst loud cheers.

Many people took to Twitter to comment about the show, and the surprise act of the evening:

Meanwhile all these insanely talented people came together today and pulled off a GREAT show for a great cause! The proceeds of this charity show go to @internetfreedom and other organisations helping protestors. #StandUpForIndia 🙌👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/H86q8s43r6 — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 30, 2020

He may be banned from flying, but Kamra's jokes sure are landing right!