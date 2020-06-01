Recently, comedian Kunal Kamra released a video on YouTube where he roasted popular YouTuber Carryminati (Ajey Nagar). The video earned 7 million views and 1.8 million dislikes in three days.

Carryminati has a subscriber base of 19.9 million and he often creates roast videos. His latest video roasting social media platform TikTok--which was in response to TikToker Amir Siddiqui's video on YouTubers--was removed by YouTube for violating its policies.

*NEW VIDEO OUT*

YOUTUBE VS TIK TOK: THE ENDhttps://t.co/h6Fkf3FhNN — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) May 8, 2020

While the initial feud was between YouTube and TikTok, after Kamra's roast video, people took to social media to comment on his brand of comedy, while disliking his video on YouTube.

Kamra has now taken to Twitter to comment on what he feels is the 'ideal future' for Carryminati's fans.

I think the best case future for Carry fans is joining the BJP IT Cell... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 30, 2020

He has also been sharing the memes and comments that Carryminati's fans have made on him, after the release of the roast video.

Now who did this?



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VItGSNow75 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 30, 2020

Though Carryminati responded to YouTube taking down his roast video, he has not yet responded to Kamra's roast.