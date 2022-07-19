Celebs frequently cause viewers to feel uneasy because they serve as instances of her extraordinary privilege at times. And the Kardashian-Jenner family serves as something of a standard bearer for those who are unaware of their privilege and make statements that could lead to trouble.

However, this time, real action rather than just words caused public outcry. Kylie Jenner is currently receiving a lot of criticism on social media platforms for bragging about her and her boyfriend Travis Scott's private planes and utilising her own to make short flights.

The 24-year-old started things off by sharing a black-and-white picture of herself and her partner holding hands between two private aircraft.

In the midst of the criticism, some looked more into Kylie's flying record and learned that her jet has been used for trips as brief as three minutes.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

In fact, as appalled users accused Kylie of being "a full-time climate criminal," the post swiftly gained popularity on Twitter.

80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 17, 2022

The comments on Kylie Jenner’s tacky Instagram are sending me. pic.twitter.com/fYd6bQpcqu — Ethan (@EthanMarkMusic) July 16, 2022

Me and the comrades lightin a J in Kylie Jenner’s mansion after the revolution https://t.co/7bl1GhQzOJ pic.twitter.com/fk2GvqXSWK — Al Fangor (@Al_Fangor) July 17, 2022

Can people not comment "goals" under Kylie Jenner's very tone deaf picture about taking out a private jet for a short trip?! Like what is goals about that? Polluting the earth and not giving a damn about our planet?! I swear when they say Eat the Rich, they mean the Kardashians. — D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning 🤡 (@clowning4taylah) July 16, 2022

*kylie jenner posts a jet on her instagram*



literally everyone: pic.twitter.com/f0936qz1BU — kariema dashaena  (@kariemadashaena) July 17, 2022

kylie jenner truly is one of the worst celebrities out there 😭 not her flexing her absolute disregard for the planet https://t.co/KlSTg1NQCv — jen (@JENNlFERHERRERA) July 17, 2022

kylie jenner takes 12 minute plane rides. idgaf how pretty you are that's ugly and so overly privileged 😂 https://t.co/227AEjKtjn — IZZY ✨ (@izzyschuch) July 16, 2022

how ignorant are you on a scale from 1 to kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/8w8lGZTke7 — paula ୭̥⋆*｡ (@spaceypaula) July 15, 2022

Please keep recycling & reducing your waste so Kylie Jenner can use her private jet 🙏 So brave x — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) July 18, 2022

Kylie Jenner I blame this weeks heatwave on YOU x https://t.co/JUxCOpduKZ — chlod (resurrected female boss) (@chlodgshore) July 17, 2022

The ozone layer seeing kylie jenner take a jet instead of driving forty minutes https://t.co/vtWmjfiIrS pic.twitter.com/7MJWNTAez1 — mazzy (@sweetapoIIo) July 18, 2022

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were slammed in 2019 for traveling to Palm Springs for a meal on a private plane from Los Angeles. Considering how their travel affects the environment, the Jenner sisters were at the centre of a recent issue.