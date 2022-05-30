The trailer for Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Sunday, May 29. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the award-winning iconic 1994 Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in lead roles.



As the trailer gained traction on social media, we cannot help but spot these 12 similarities between Laal Singh Chaddha and Forrest Gump. Let's see how the makers have Indianized Forrest Gump.



1. The iconic bearded look





The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha definitely got the looks right. Tom Hanks pulled off the bearded Forrest Gump look in 1994 with ease, and now Aamir Khan has pulled it off well.

2. The first meeting with the love of their life

Forrest meets Jenny on the school bus and thus, starts their friendship. Laal, on the other hand, meets Rupa in school while he sits next to her.



3. The physical disability and the low intelligence



Forrest has leg braces to correct his curved spine. And so does Laal, as is seen in the trailers. For Forrest, his IQ is shown as below average. For Laal, a school father is seen telling his mother how his son is not intelligent enough.



4. Run Forrest Run becomes Bhaag Laal, Bhaag

This iconic dialogue needs no introduction. Jenny yells to Forrest to run and then in a fast forward of sorts we see his growth into a man. Here, Rupa yells the same and miraculously Laal aces through life.



5. The running into a race



With the Run Forrest Run dialogue, Forrest runs into a rugby match. In the Indian version, Laal runs into a marathon.



6. The army scenes

Forrest is commissioned into the army after he graduates from college. Laal becomes a professional runner and then joins the Indian Army. Just like Forrest had Bubba, Laal has Bubla.



7. Scenes with the president



Forrest meets President John F. Kennedy while he's on the All American Football Team. Laal is not in a football team, but the President of the country felicitates him for his contributions as an officer in the army.

8. First heartbreak by the love of their lives

In a heartbreaking scene, Forrest tells Jenny that he loves her and Jenny replies by saying she likes him. Forrest completes the sentence by saying even then she would not marry him. In our desi version, Laal asks Rupa if she would marry him. Rupa says that she likes him but nothing can ever happen between them.



9. The scenes from war



Forrest serves in the Vietnam war and the movie is infused with scenes from the battleground. Laal also serves in the war and we see war scenes against the backdrop of snow clad mountains.



10. The table tennis angle



Forrest develops a talent for table tennis and competes against the Chinese teams in a diplomatic match. While there's no diplomacy here, Laal plays table tennis with Rupa at home in the trailer.



11. The final run scene

Forrest goes running across the country after Jenny leaves him. People join him on the run. Same with Laal, who is joined by people when he runs across Ladakh.

12. Life is a box of chocolates becomes life is like a golgappa



Forrest sits on a park bench and tells the couple sitting next to him how his "mama always said life is like a box of chocolates.” Laal travels on a train, and he talks to his co-passenger and tells them “maa kehti thi zindagi golgappe ki tarah hoti hai.”

We are excited to see how this official Hindi remake makes us cry just like Forrest Gump did. While the movie is slated to release on August 11, you can watch the trailer here and build your anticipation.

