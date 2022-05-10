We love rom-coms and musicals, where people break into songs and choreographed dance steps, anytime. Imagine witnessing that kind of love in real-life. This reminds us of the couple from the "Lamberghini" dance video that went viral and left us with goals. In 2019, their moves had all our hearts. And well, they're back and wait till you see how.

Gitana Singh, their daughter, shared a video of the couple tapping and grooving to music at a jazz club in Delhi. And after all this while, it's the same energy and love. It's not only the couple that's enjoying themselves but also the people in the club, including the musicians - it's like a whole vibe.

She also shared a number of other videos from what seems like a celebration - and everyone looks like they're falling in love with the couple. And deep down, their wholesome dance video leaves us wanting what they have - a filmy romance.

Yet again, the internet cannot get over the couple and the fact that we all low-key want this. The comments are all hearts.

Watch the complete video here:

Meanwhile, we still haven't heard back from our crush.