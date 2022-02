The legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar sadly passed away on 6 February at the age of 92, in Mumbai. Earlier, the singer was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy hospital after she contracted Covid.

Known for her insurmountable contribution to Indian music and fondly called the nightingale of India, she has been the voice behind some of the most memorable songs in the Industry.

May her soul rest in peace, she will be missed.