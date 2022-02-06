The legendary singer, and the voice of the nation, Lata Mangeshkar, passed away on 6th February 2022, at the age of 92. She had tested positive for covid-19 last month and was undergoing treatment. The whole country is saddened by this loss. As a tribute to the queen of melodies, here are a few pictures from her life, in remembrance.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28th September 1929 in Indore. She was named Hema which was later changed to Lata inspired by 'Latika', a popular character from her father's play.

Here's Lata Mangeshkar with her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, mother Shevanti and her siblings.

Mangeshkars with their mother & kids



(l to r) Usha, Asha, Hridaynath, Mai, Lata & Meena#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/28DDdDdJRe — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar started performing in her father's plays at the age of 5.

Lata Mangeshkar did her first classical performance with her father on 9th Sep 1938 in Solapur. This picture was clicked for the show's publicity.

She made her singing debut at the age of 13. Lata ji is the only Indian singer who has recorded her songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages.

Here's a picture of Lata Mangeshkar with her sisters, posted by Asha Bhosle on her 91st birthday.

Here's a photo of her with her brother Hridaynath.

Here's a picture of Lata Mangeshkar at the age of 18 with her first car - a Hillman.

Lata Mangeshkar was the first-ever Indian singer to have performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1974.

(1974) Lata Mangeshkar at Royal Albert Hall London, before the concert. She sang songs in 5 languages & ended with "Aye Mere Watan Le Logon"@mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/WeLbTDn6OJ — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) August 18, 2019

The story of the movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram was reportedly inspired by Lata Mangeshkar's life, and Raj Kapoor originally wanted her to be the lead in the movie.

Here's Lata Mangeshkar holding actor Rishi Kapoor as a baby.

Lata Mangeshkar performing at the first Maharashtra Day celebrations in the 1960s.

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru cried when he heard Lata Mangeshkar's rendition of the song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.

".. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Zara Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Paani …”



written by Kavi Pradeep, sung by Lata Mangeshkar & composed by C Ramchandra (l to r)#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/H0WK9wQq3j — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) February 6, 2022

Here's a picture of Lata Mangeshkar with the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

Here's Lata Mangeshkar tying a rakhi on Dilip Kumar's hand, whom she treated like her elder brother.

Here's Lata Mangeshkar with her dogs Guddu and Buddu.

Here's Lata Mangeshkar receiving the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001.

#WATCH Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001



(ANI Archive) pic.twitter.com/khw3OZTMjG — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Here's Lata ji with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Here's Lata ji with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here's Lata Mangeshkar and A.R. Rahman singing together for the first time.

Listening to her songs is a mesmerizing experience. The nation lost a gem today, Lata ji will be deeply missed. May her soul rest in peace.

Also Read | We Have Lost Our Nightingale: Twitter Erupts In Grief After Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away