The legendary singer, and the voice of the nation, Lata Mangeshkar, passed away on 6th February 2022, at the age of 92. She had tested positive for covid-19 last month and was undergoing treatment. The whole country is saddened by this loss. As a tribute to the queen of melodies, here are a few pictures from her life, in remembrance.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28th September 1929 in Indore. She was named Hema which was later changed to Lata inspired by 'Latika', a popular character from her father's play.

lata mangeshkar childhood picture
Source: HT

Here's Lata Mangeshkar with her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, mother Shevanti and her siblings. 

Lata Mangeshkar started performing in her father's plays at the age of 5. 

lata childhood
Source: ABP Live

Lata Mangeshkar did her first classical performance with her father on 9th Sep 1938 in Solapur. This picture was clicked for the show's publicity.

She made her singing debut at the age of 13. Lata ji is the only Indian singer who has recorded her songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages.

lata mangeshkar in studio
Source: IWMBuzz

Here's a picture of Lata Mangeshkar with her sisters, posted by Asha Bhosle on her 91st birthday.

lata with sisters
Source: The Quint

Here's a photo of her with her brother Hridaynath. 

lata mangeshkar brother
Source: The Quint

Here's a picture of Lata Mangeshkar at the age of 18 with her first car - a Hillman. 

lata mangeshkar first car
Source: The Quint

Lata Mangeshkar was the first-ever Indian singer to have performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1974.

The story of the movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram was reportedly inspired by Lata Mangeshkar's life, and Raj Kapoor originally wanted her to be the lead in the movie. 

lata mangeshkar with raj kapoor dev anand and dilip kumar
Source: The Quint

Here's Lata Mangeshkar holding actor Rishi Kapoor as a baby.

lata mangeshkar rishi kapoor
Source: HT

Lata Mangeshkar performing at the first Maharashtra Day celebrations in the 1960s. 

lata mangeshkar maharashtra day
Source: The Quint

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru cried when he heard Lata Mangeshkar's rendition of the song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.

Here's a picture of Lata Mangeshkar with the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

lataji with mohd rafi
Source: The Quint

Here's Lata Mangeshkar tying a rakhi on Dilip Kumar's hand, whom she treated like her elder brother.

Here's Lata Mangeshkar with her dogs Guddu and Buddu. 

Here's Lata Mangeshkar receiving the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Here's Lata ji with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Here's Lata ji with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

lataji with modi
Source: NDTV

Here's Lata Mangeshkar and A.R. Rahman singing together for the first time. 

Listening to her songs is a mesmerizing experience. The nation lost a gem today, Lata ji will be deeply missed. May her soul rest in peace. 

