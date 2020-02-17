Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end this weekend, after a long journey of four and a half months. Sidharth Shukla, one of the most popular contestants of the show who garnered a high number of votes because of his prominence in Indian television was declared the winner.

However, a video has been making rounds on the internet which reportedly shows that the runner-up, Asim Riaz got equal votes.

Now what is this??#PublicKaWinnerAsim#FixedWinnerSid



Listen Carefully. They say@imrealasim & @sidharth_shukla

Ko equally votes mile the suno is video nd share kro isko..... pic.twitter.com/YbGoTHe1TI — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 16, 2020

In this leaked video, a woman can be heard saying, "Unpredictable kya hota hai? Predictable hi hoga, because equal the?" to which a man replies,"Was it equal?" In the background during this conversation, Salman Khan, the host of the show declared Sidharth as the winner.

Twitter is quite furious about this.

We all know Shukla was not deserving, he got less votes, makers rigged votes like dey did in twitter polls, we have been trended millions of tweets biased BB to stop deir shit but still dey made dat abuser violent Shukla winner. Why everyone is shocked now it was expected yar — Rinmayee💜 (@Rinmayee_003) February 16, 2020

This show lost all respect #PublicKaWinnerAsim — Henna khan (@Hennakh14851098) February 16, 2020

What can you do ?

Vishal ka case bhi Aisa hi tha. — Pradeep bharti (@PradeepKrbhart) February 16, 2020

I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss — Feriha (@ferysays) February 15, 2020

What nonsense @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND

Kya shukla tumhara fixed hai 😡😡

Hum 4 months se apna time waste kiya ek fixed show ke liye.

Agar audience ka koi value nahi toh show band kar do. 😤😤😤#OurWinnerRashami — Sangeeta.. #VoteForRashami 💞👍 (@sangeeta_pattna) February 15, 2020

Asim, being a crowd favourite was in favour to be the winner which is why Sidharth's win came as quite a surprise. Another set of rumours has been doing the rounds saying that Sidharth has "personal connections" with Manisha Sharma, the content head of Colors TV. However, the credibility of any of these rumours is yet to be proven.