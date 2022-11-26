There’s no doubt that a good piece of music has always been appreciated in our nation, however, it had a whole different vibe to it, back in the 90s. While the recent music comprises fast-paced remixes and pop of shades in the videos, two decades back, there was nothing like an original composition.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

Needless to mention, there were several blockbuster numbers that we still remember for either their melodious music, brilliant cast and heartwarming lyrics.

However, there are just a handful of songs which have the best concoction of all good things and one such song is Ek Din Aap from the movie Yes Boss (1997).

Credits: The Indian Express

This introduction song, which introduces the actors and the romantic plotline of the movie, has a separate fanbase. Let’s be honest, we used to tune into this song during our first-love phrase, didn’t we?

The melodious song introduces Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Seema (Juhi Chawla), the protagonist of the movie, to the audience. With their infectious smiles and so-in-love expressions, we couldn’t help but fall in love.

Packed full of emotions and love, this soul-stirring piece takes us to a dreamy land. The duo donned white-hued clothes, against the white backdrop, and gave us some serious fashion goals.

From his transparent white shirt to her stunning white desi attire, we were all lost in the song.

While there are a gazillion props and decoration items in music videos in recent times, this music video used simpler things like coloured frames, arc flashes and the most romantic props of all times – roses.

In the video, a single piece of rose is seen being transferred from one person to another, which depicted their connection with each other.

The song talks about how our lives can change after the right person and we can’t even imagine it. It depicts the sweet, sweet feeling that envelops our hearts after falling in love, deeply and madly. It talks about how meeting the right person can make us feel like floating in the midst of the clouds.

“Ek din iss tarah hosh kho jaayenge, paas aaye toh madhosh ho jaayenge, maine socha na tha.”

Now, coming down to the three best things about the song – the heartwarming lyrics, soulful voices and the brilliant music. With its comforting lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar, this song, sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, will definitely provide solace to your tired soul with its music by Jatin and Lalit.

“Ek din zindagi itni hogi haseen, jhoomega aasmaa, gaayegi yeh zameen, maine socha na tha.”

There’s no doubt that this song has been an important and indispensable part of our lives, ever since it was released. And, still is. We thank this movie for blessing us with this beautiful gem.

You can listen to this song on a loop here: