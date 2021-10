How many times have you wished you could skip dinner and jump straight to dessert? Well, this toddler on Instagram is living our dream.

A video of 23-month-old Kabir Sood, negotiating to have cake before roti sabzi has gone viral on the internet and we can't deal with how cute he is.

The little nugget has over 85,000 followers on Instagram and his 'fans' can't get over how adorable he is.

Watch the video here:

Petition to start a Kabir Sood fanclub.