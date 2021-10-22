This season of Little Things brought with itself a whole new version of Dhruv and Kavya. The two have really arrived! They've grown up a lot, and so has their relationship.

Season 4 has shown the two manoeuvre a long-distance relationship and reach a place in their lives where they've figured themselves out to a large extent. And so, they're both pretty much ready to make things official. But this was a result of a lot of difficult but necessary conversations.

Towards the end of the season, they have one big conversation before they announce their engagement to their parents. It's during a long drive session they go out to, that they discuss having kids. Kavya asks Dhruv if it'd be a deal-breaker for him if she decided she didn't want kids. And the way Dhruv responds is beyond beautiful.

He basically says that he's committed to her and the relationship, so of course, her say matters greatly. And the scene is especially refreshing because Bollywood and in fact, most series show couples breaking up over the decision to have kids. Whereas, Dhruv and Kavya are committing to each other on a level where they put the respect they have for each other above everything else. Plus, Kavya makes it very clear that she has a 60% say in this particular decision, because, well, it's her body!

It was so touching to see that even though they have different opinions and thought processes, the two constantly choose to be with each other and navigate through life as a team.